Sultan of Sokoto, Gov Lawal Vow To End Polio Virus

In the face of the worrisome rise in the new cases of Circulating Variant Polio Virus in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States, the Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Dauda Lawal and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar have vowed to rally round traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders behind National Primary Healthcare Development Agency ( NPHCDA) to end the deadly disease this year.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Strategic Communications Adviser at the NPHCDA, Dr Abubakar Jimoh.

Governor Lawal and Sultan Abubakar made the vow during the Renewed Advocacy Campaigns against the Polio Virus led by the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Muyi Aina.

The Governor said his administration has embarked on the vigorous strengthening of the State Primary Healthcare system, blocking financial leakages and capacity building of Health Care Personnel to ensure total eradication of poliovirus in the three states.

Governor Lawal also stated that he was spearheading a Strategic Security Meeting of the three State Governors and promised to use the platform to engineer collective action against the rising cases of Polio Virus in the States.

He commended the concerted efforts of NPHCDA and the Development Partners while also commissioning the Newly Constructed Polio Emergency Operations Centre ( EOC) in Gusau which was dedicated to the war against poliovirus.

On the other hand, Sultan Abubakar emphasised the strategic role of traditional rulers and religious leaders and described them as the best institutions well-positioned to help win the war against poliovirus because they are closer and more trusted by the people.

His words, “We strongly commend your efforts NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr Muyi Aina and the Development Partners. We assure you of our 100 per cent support. We just need a push and we will win the war against poliovirus by the Grace of God with your total support and support from the state governments. We are saying Polio pack your bags and go.”.

Earlier, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Muyi Aina said his Agency and Development Partners have put in place strategic plans such as enumeration of unvaccinated children, strengthening PHC System, supporting state governments to provide some basic amenities in vaccine-hesitant communities and vigorous sensitisation campaigns to ensure polio virus was completely eradicated this year.

Dr Aina thanked Governor Lawal and Sultan Abubakar for their strong leadership roles and commitment towards the total eradication of the Circulating Variant Polio Virus.

The 4- day Advocacy Campaign against the Polio Virus embarked upon by NPHCDA, WHO, UNICEF, Bill &; Melinda Foundation, Sultan Foundation, Dangote Foundation, Solino and other Development Partners criss-crossed Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.