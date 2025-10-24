The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has stressed the importance of women’s inclusion in decision-making processes, emphasising that the rights of women, girls, and boys must be respected.

He also highlighted the need to stop all forms of violence against them.

The Sultan made this call at a high-level town hall meeting organised by Global Rights in partnership with the Kukah Centre.

The theme was “Promoting Peace and Security Through Women’s Inclusion and Access to Justice.”

Representing the Sultan, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, District Head of Gagi, said, “Violence against women, girls, and boys is not acceptable. We must put in efforts to end it.”

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese emphasised that peace and security require deliberate efforts, mutual respect, and strong institutions.

He noted that peace begins with the mind and that security begins with justice.

Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Human Rights, Abdulrahman Hassan, highlighted the governor’s efforts in promoting women’s inclusion in decision-making.

The Program Manager of Global Rights, Edosa Oviawe, called for meaningful engagement of women in peace-building processes.

Other speakers included the Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Sokoto State Chapter, Barrister Rasheedat Mohammed, who advocated for improved roles for women in decision-making.

The event was attended by security agencies, who emphasized the need for effective collaboration with community members to promote peace and inclusivity.