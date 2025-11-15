Sultan Of Sokoto, Alake, Osoba Pay Courtesy Visit To Abiodun In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has expressed appreciation after receiving the Sultan of Sokoto and Sarkin Musulumi, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, on a courtesy visit to his office.

The Sultan was accompanied by the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba (Dr.) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, CFR, while former Ogun State Governor Chief Olusegun Osoba was also present during the visit.

According to a statement shared by the Governor, the visit offered a significant platform for discussions on national cohesion and the continued development of Ogun State.

READ ALSO:

“This meaningful engagement provided us with an opportunity to reflect on issues of national unity, peaceful coexistence, and the continuous development of our dear state,” Abiodun said.

He expressed gratitude for the royal delegation’s guidance and support, describing the Sultan’s counsel as “fatherly,” while also acknowledging the Alake and Osoba for their unwavering commitment to Ogun’s progress.

“We deeply appreciate the Sultan for his fatherly counsel, and we remain grateful to the Alake and Chief Osoba for their unwavering support and commitment to the progress of Ogun State,” the governor added.