Sultan Of Sokoto Advises Journalists To Focus On Positive News

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged journalists to focus on reporting positive news while avoiding negativity.

He made the call on Tuesday while receiving the newly elected leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, at his palace.

The Sultan emphasized that prioritizing bad news over good news could harm the peaceful atmosphere Nigerians currently enjoy.

“As journalists, you should remain committed to the ethics of your profession and continue to promote peace and unity in society,” he said.

He further noted that he considers journalists as colleagues, stating, “I am part of you, as you all know. We are working together to create an environment that fosters comfort and stability for society.”

He urged journalists to always uphold the truth, reminding them that “charity begins at home” and that leaders should lead by example.

Abubakar congratulated the new NUJ leadership and assured them of the Sultanate Council’s continued collaboration in promoting peace and harmonious coexistence.

“We will support you to succeed because your success is also ours. A peaceful society is what we all desire,” he added.

In his remarks, the NUJ Chairman, Mr. Usman Binji, commended the Sultan’s dedication to national unity and peaceful coexistence.

Binji outlined the council’s plans to enhance the skills of practising journalists in Sokoto through training workshops and seminars on social media usage and intelligence gathering.

He expressed gratitude to the Sultan for receiving the union leaders and reaffirmed journalists’ commitment to upholding professional ethics in fostering peace and unity.

