Sultan Maccido Institute Moves To Boost Girls’ Education

Sokoto State-owned Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’anic and General Studies is to partner with the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to boost girls’ education enrollment.

Director Abubakar Alhaji said the partnership is necessary due to the decline in girls’ enrollment, particularly in the school.

Abubakar attributed the decline to parents’ reluctance to enroll their daughters in boarding schools. However, with the current administration’s support, the school has seen an increase in enrollment, especially among boys.

To address the imbalance, the school management proposed partnering with the ministry to sponsor at least 10-15 girls from each of the 23 local government areas.

Deputy Director Aminu Isa said the institution was on the verge of collapse due to inadequate feeding, water provision, and other basic needs.

However, with the state government’s commencement of a general renovation project, the school expects an increase in enrollment and improved academic performance.

