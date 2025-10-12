Sultan Maccido: Akpabio Mocking Dead Victims – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned a statement credited to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in which he allegedly made a joke referencing the 2006 ADC Airlines plane crash that claimed 96 lives, including that of the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Maccido.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate recently, Akpabio had reportedly said:

“I am in total sympathy with what’s going on. The PDP is on the ground, their umbrella is turned. The Labour Party is scattered… ADC airline, ADC crashed, sorry, ADC crashed even before it took off.”

Reacting in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, accused Akpabio of turning a national tragedy into a subject of mockery.

Abdullahi stated: “On October 29, 2006, ADC Airlines Flight 053 crashed in Abuja, killing 96 people, including the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Maccido, who had come to the capital to attend an education summit organised by the Federal Government.

“Now, it is this same national tragedy that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has turned into a joke and material for mockery. Who are these people?”

He described Akpabio’s comment as insensitive and unbecoming of a national leader, especially given the grief and trauma that tragedy caused the nation.

Similarly, the Founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, had earlier faced public backlash for also making light of the same 2006 crash.

The 2006 ADC Airlines crash remains one of the darkest moments in Nigeria’s aviation history. The ill-fated Flight 053 went down in Abuja shortly after takeoff, killing almost everyone on board, including former National Assembly member, Senator Sule Yari Gandi.