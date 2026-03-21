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March 21, 2026
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Sultan Lauds Efforts To Stem Insecurity, Calls For Stringent Measures

Sultan Lauds Efforts To Stem Insecurity, Calls For Stringent Measures

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has commended efforts to address insecurity in Nigeria and called for more stringent measures to tackle the issue.

Abubakar also urged the Muslim Ummah to sustain prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity in Nigeria. He made this statement on Friday at his palace in Sokoto during his Eid-el-Fitr message, following the two-Raka’at Eid prayer at the Fakon Idi Eid praying ground.

According to the Sultan, prayers are a potent weapon against the country’s problems. The event was attended by Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, among other officials.

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