Sultan, Kukah Urge Unity, Collective Action To Tackle Nigeria’s Challenges

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, have called for deeper national unity, religious harmony, and collective responsibility in addressing Nigeria’s mounting security and socio-economic challenges.

Speaking at the 2025 Celebration of Excellence and Award ceremony of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA) Worldwide, both leaders emphasized that Nigeria can overcome its current difficulties through unity, understanding, and a renewed commitment to national progress.

The Sultan noted that although the country is passing through “a very challenging time,” Nigerians must remain optimistic and committed to working together.

“We are going through a very challenging time in our country. But I am very optimistic. When we are committed and working to resolve our problems, it will be in our favour,” he said.

He stressed that confronting national challenges requires collective effort from all Nigerians, adding: “All of us, not just political, religious, or government leaders, but also the academia must see what we can do together to help our country defeat these challenges and become a much better nation.”

Reiterating the importance of tolerance and mutual respect across religious and ethnic divides, he encouraged continued brotherhood among Nigerians.

“Religion is a personal issue with God. You don’t force anyone to accept a religion. Let’s continue to show love to one another. The more you understand someone, the more peacefully you can relate with them,” he said.

On his part, Bishop Kukah expressed deep concern about the trauma experienced by children and communities affected by insecurity and called for sustained efforts to restore peace nationwide.

“Our prayer remains the restoration of peace and harmony in our society. The thought that little kids are going through this trauma, not for the first time is heartbreaking. We can only pray that the president’s efforts at repositioning the security architecture will bear fruit and make our country safer and more peaceful,” he said.

Kukah, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, described the recognition as “a great honor,” noting that it reflects the value of individual contributions to nation-building.

“Life itself is an award. National greatness does not come only from those holding office. It comes from the contributions of each and every one of us,” he stated.

Other recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, and Ambassador Joe Keshi.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Tunji Bello, and his wife, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, were also honoured.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), received the highly coveted “Worthy Ambassador” Award for her exceptional leadership and contributions to academic excellence and institutional growth. Mr. Tunji Bello was honoured with the “Meritorious Service” Award in recognition of his exemplary leadership in journalism, philanthropy, and public service.