Sultan Foundation Donates N1.3bn School Furniture To Kebbi

The Sultan Foundation has donated school furniture worth over N1.3 billion to Kebbi State.

The presentation was made by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, alongside the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu Mera.

The donation comprises 3,785 pieces of furniture, aimed at complementing Governor Nasir Idris’s efforts to revitalize the state’s education sector. The items were procured with the support of an indigene based in Atlanta, USA, Aminu Yaro, and international partners.

Governor Idris expressed gratitude for the gesture, noting it significantly boosts his administration’s commitment to education. He also commended the duty-free clearance approved by President Bola Tinubu, which facilitated the donation.

The Governor assured that the furniture would be judiciously used and appealed for further support in future, particularly for beds and other educational materials.