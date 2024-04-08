Sultan Felicitates With Nigerian Muslim Ummah

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, felicitates the Nigerian Muslim ‘Ummah and the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of the 1445 AH ‘Idul Fitr.

According to a release by NSCIA, the Sultan said: “In the spirit of Ramadan, Muslims are reminded that Zakatul Fitr is a compulsory food levy imposed on privileged Muslims, to be given to the less privileged in society.

The Council, therefore, appeals to all concerned to ensure that they do not only comply but also do so in good time. The stipulated practice is to give out the prescribed measurement to beneficiaries in the last two days of Ramadan but before the ‘Id prayer.

“Moreover, consequent upon the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee, the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1445 AH immediately after sunset on Monday, 29th, which is equivalent to April 8.”