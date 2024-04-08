Sultan Eulogies Ulamas For Conduct Of Ramadan Tafsir

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar says this year’s Tafsir was conducted smoothly by the scholars without harassing or causing each other which the Sultan said was commendable.

Abubakar further reiterated that Muslims should fear Allah in all their daily routines as that is the only way one can be safe from any calamity.

The Sultan who spoke shortly after attending the closing of this year’s Tafsir led by Malam Umaru Ahmad Helele at Alu Magatakarda Jumu’at Mosque Kofar Kware, Sokoto.

He commended the leadership style of the Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto for making smooth arrangements for this year’s Tafsir.

The Sultan while commending the effort of the state government also appreciated Alkalin Malaman Sokoto Mallam Umar Ahmad Helele for presenting a paper to all the Ulamas who were to conduct the Ramadan Tafsir at various places.

Commenting on the presenter of the Tafsir at Alu Magatakarda Wamakko Jumu’at Mosque Mallam Umar Ahmad Helele, the Sultan appreciated his unwavering commitment during the Tafsir for almost a month.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to reward him abundantly and called on the people of the state to pray for the successes of Governor Ahmad Aliyu and his administration.

The Sultan further commended the founder of the Mosque Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for all his support toward the propagation of Islam teachings,noms and values.

On his part, Mallam Umar Ahmad Helele, the lead translator of the Quran, said for the past 16 years they have been using a book written by one of the Sokoto Jihadists Mallam Abdullahi Gwandu titled “Tafsir Jalalain”, to preach during the Tafsir for the past 16 years, but this year’s 1445/2024 they have successfully finished it.

He expressed appreciation for all those who contributed in one way or the other to the success of the Tafsir.

Helele also reemphasized the need for prayers to leaders at all levels for guidance and help from Allah the Almighty.

He also thanked the founder of the mosque senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for his continued support of Islamic propagations all the time.

The annual Tafsir came to an end after spending 27 days of Ramadan with many Muslims faithful in attendance.