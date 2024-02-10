Sultan, Etsu Nupe, Taiwo Afolabi, Others To Storm Lagos For Primate Ayodele

To honour the grace of God on the life of Primate Elijah Ayodele, prominent personalities have confirmed their attendance at the forthcoming grand opening of the prophet’s new church cathedral in Lagos.

The event which will be taking place on Sunday, 18th of February, 2024 will have the presence of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar; Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar; the CEO of SIFAX Group, Taiwo Afolabi; Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Alagbado; international society of diplomats, and several others.

The cathedral opening will also be the grand finale of Primate Ayodele’s 2024 annual thanksgiving tagged ’21 days of unlimited praise’. It started on the 29th Of January with daily philanthropic activities which included clearing of hospital bills, free medical and eye tests, visits to police stations, visits to schools, visits to church members’ houses, empowerment programmes, to mention a few.

Also, to commemorate his annual Thanksgiving programme, Primate Ayodele will be holding a second edition of the palliative market on Wednesday, 14th of February, 2024 where food items will be sold for ridiculous prices in order to reduce the impact of economic hardship on Nigerian citizens.

In addition to these lined-up programmes, Primate Ayodele will commence the building of a mosque for the Muslim communities, a bakery where the price of bread would be subsidized, a laboratory to cater for the medical needs of people, and several others.

Furthermore, the grand finale will feature the ‘mother of all empowerments’; hundreds of scholarships will be given, accommodation fees will be paid, landed properties will be dashed out, medical bills will be cleared and to cap it all, vehicles will be given to church members and journalists.

It is worthy of note that Primate Ayodele has been doing these for several years since he started his ministry. In previous years, he has given out cars, and scholarships, paid accommodation fees, given out food items, and many others.