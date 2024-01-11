Sultan Directs Muslims To Observe Friday’s Rajab New Moon

Muslim Ummah across the country have been instructed by the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar to observe the new moon of Rajab 1445 AH on Friday.

Prof. Sambo Janaidu, the Head of the Sultanate Council of Sokoto’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, made the announcement in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Friday, Jan. 12, equivalent to the 29th day of Jumada-Assani 1445 AH, shall be the day to search for the new moon of Rajab 1445 AH.

“Muslims are requested to commence the search on Friday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for communication to the Sultan,” it said.

The Sultan prayed, pleading with Allah to help all Muslims perform their religious obligations.

However, Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar, is regarded as one of the four holy months in Islam when fighting is forbidden.