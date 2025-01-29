Sultan Directs Muslims To Look Out For Sha’aban Moon

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Sa’ad Abubakar yesterday directed Muslims to look out for the crescent of Sha’aban 1446 AH, from today.

The directive is contained in a statement by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council.

It said: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Wednesday, Jan. 29th, corresponding to the 29th day of Rajab 1446 AH, shall be the day to look out for the new crescent of Sha’aban 1446 AH.

“Muslims are ,therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Sha’aban on Wednesday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s guidance and blessings upon all Muslims as they fulfill their religious obligations.

