Sultan Declares Tuesday First Day Of Zulki’ida

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Tuesday, April 29, 2025, as the first day of Zulki’ida 1446AH.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

The statement further said the Sultan extended his best wishes to the Muslim Ummah and urged them to continue to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity in the country.

The statement read, “The declaration followed the absence of any positive report from the National Moon Sighting Committee and the Sultanate Council’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs regarding the sighting of the new crescent on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

“Consequently, Monday, April 28, 2025, will be observed as the 30th day of Shawwal 1446AH, while Tuesday, April 29, 2025, will officially mark the beginning of Zulki’ida 1446AH.”

