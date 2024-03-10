Sultan Declares Monday 1st Day Of Ramadan 1445 AH

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will start on Monday, March 11, 2024, following the declaration of moon-sighting by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The new moon, according to the revered leader and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, is sighted by Muslim leaders and organisations across the country.

“We have accepted their reports of their sighting of the new moon of Ramadan and as a result declared Monday as the day Muslims to begins the fasting”.

Sultan while making the announcement on Sunday night in his palace in Sokoto said “Today Sunday March 11th, 2024 marks the end of Sha’aban 1445AH and Monday March 11, 2024 will be the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH.

He urged Muslims to use the 29 or 30-day period to pray for the success of the leadership of the country, peace and stability, harmonious relationship with one another irrespective of religion as well for the development of Nigeria.

His words: “I have the greatest pleasure to announce to you that today Sunday 10, March 2024 marked the end of Sha’aban and therefore Monday March 11 marks the beginning of Ramadan 1445 AH.

“Reliable reports from Muslim leaders across the country show that the new moon of Ramadan has been sighted in various parts of the country”.

Abubakar also called on wealthy individuals in the Communities to assist the needy and lesprivillage with food stuffs to enable them perform the fasting with ease .

Sultan also urge the entire Muslim ummah to use the opportunity during the Fasting period and offer prayers for peace,stability and development of the country.