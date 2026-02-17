Sultan Declares February 18 As Ramadan’s First Day

The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the National Moonsighting Committee, has received reports from various moonsighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan 1447AH on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, which corresponds to the 29th day of Sha’ban 1447AH.

In a statement issued by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, it was announced that His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has accepted the reports.

Accordingly, the Sultan has declared Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan 1447AH.

The Sultan extends his felicitations to the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings. He urges Muslims to continue praying for peace, progress, and development in the country, and wishes all Muslims a happy Ramadan Kareem.

May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds. Amen.