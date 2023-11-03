Sultan Confers Awards To Eminent Personalities In Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President Supreme Council for Islamic Religion, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has conferred awards to some people who distinguished themselves in their service to humanity.

The ceremony which took place at Sokoto International Conference Centre, Kasarawa was part of the activities marking the 10th Sheikh Usman bin Fordiyo week.

The recipients of this year’s Sultan Awards include the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed, and immediate past Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede received the awards Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Yayake Ahmed received the Sultan Sa’ad for Public Service Award and Oloyede was honoured with the Sultan Sa’ad Award for Peace Building.

Other awardees include Etsu Nupe, Yahya Abubakar who bagged the Sultan Bello Award for Good Governance while the late Sheikh Isiyaka Rabi’u of Kano state and Sheikh Isa Talatan Mafara received the Usman bin Fordiyo Award for Exemplary leadership.

Also, Professor Khadija Nuhu from Kano State received the Nana Asma’u Award respectively.

Also, the Sultan honoured one Kano-based commercial tricyclist (Adai dai ta sahu), Malam Auwalu Salihu who recently returned missing N18 million and the Zamfara state woman who found some hard currency and returned it to the officials of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Agency during the last Hajj exercise.

In his remarks, Sultan Sa’ad said they were chosen for the award because of their positive contribution to the development of their societies and the country at large.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed expressed gratitude to the Sultan.

The former SGF also called on Muslims to always identify with the tenets of Islam.

“We must always be proud of our religion. If we are shying from identifying with our religion, we are doing a great disservice to our nation”,

“We must identify with the tenets of Islam and never compromise the teaching of the religion,” he said.

Dignitaries that attended the event include the governors of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states as well as the Emir of Zazzau and the renowned global cleric, Dr. Zakir Naik among others.