Sultan Backs N60m EU Projects In North West

The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar yesterday pledged the support of traditional rulers for the implementation of N60 million transformative projects inaugurated in the North West.

The three initiatives, supported by the European Union (EU), in partnership with the United Nations, aim to strengthen health services, social protection systems, and community resilience across the region.

During a tour of the Rumbukawa Healthcare Centre and the Integrated Qur’anic School in Yabo and Gidan Igwai, the Sultan expressed optimism that the projects would significantly improve the living standards of Nigerians.

He said the visit by a high-level delegation, including eight ambassadors from EU member states, sent a strong message against those who sought to tarnish the country’s image.

The monarch said: “Having you in Nigeria to help solve humanitarian challenges is commendable, and our engagement with you has been encouraging

