Sule’s Secretariat, Bus Gift Lift Nasarawa NUJ

Share

For members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Nasarawa State, it was a moment of celebration when recently, the Governor, Abdullahi Sule, rescued the almost collapsed NUJ Council building, ordering upgrade of the structure, in addition to the donation of 18-seater bus for the Council.

Persistent calls by members of the union during congresses followed by compassionate appeal made by members of the State Working committee (SWC) during a courtesy call on the governor at the Lafia-based Government House recently elicited swift response from the governor when he paid a surprise visit to the secretariat of the Council after the courtesy call.

Seeing the sorry state of the secretariat building, with the roof and other sections in decrypt and near collapsed state, the governor was moved to order an immediate upgrade of the building in order to rescue it from the fate that awaited it.

This promise was followed with the announcement of the award of contract for the renovation of the building and landscaping of the surrounding to the tune of N31 million. The Council and its members leapt for joy following this development.

Fast forward to the present, the NUJ Press Centre in Lafia has been remodelled to a befitting and standard edifice, thanks to the kind gesture of the governor.

The landscaping of the surrounding has not only added beauty and colours to the centre, but has also created easy access to the centre, which hitherto people finding it difficult accessing.

This was later followed with the presentation of the 18-seater by the state governor at an impressive and colourful ceremony held on November 13, 2024, at the Government House, Lafia.

Commendation

NUJ Chairman, Comrade Salihu Mohammed Alkali, who led members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the NUJ Nasarawa State Council to the ceremony, profusely commended and appreciated the governor, Sule, who was represented at the event, a top government official from the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu.

While commending the governor for the swift intervention, he noted that the poor state in which his team met the press centre, when they assumed office recently, was what made them to approach the governor for assistance, which he graciously granted and also went a step further to visit the centre to assess the situation for himself.

He further disclosed that the governor has been very kind and supportive to the Council in different ways including periodically sponsoring members of the Council to its National Executive Council (NEC) meetings and delegates conferences and other local activities of the union, thereby making the administration the most supportive of the Council in recent times.

This is as he noted: “The interventions of the Governor Abdullahi Sule administration to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Nasarawa State Council are highly commendable and a blessing to the union. This is because his government was behind the renovation and landscaping of the NUJ secretariat. In fact, he released over N31 million for the renovation of the NUJ Press Centre.

“He awarded the contract to one Engineer Mustapha and to the glory of God; the NUJ secretariat in Lafia is the best in the country at the moment. He gave a slot of pilgrimage to Jerusalem to the Council two years ago, he supported NUJ Nasarawa State Council to organise a befitting press week in 2020.

“Since I came on board he has been supporting practicing journalists in the state and this is the first of its kind in the-history of NUJ State Council and the donation of an 18-seater bus to the Council among many other assistance.” Comrade Alkali said that the leadership of NUJ in the state under him was able to achieve a lot following the support of the government.

He enumerated some of the achievements to include; the construction of a four-bedroom bungalow, reconnection of the press centre to the national grid after years of disconnection and the purchase of football jerseys to boost sporting activities among others.

He further disclosed that his leadership also received 50 assorted chairs as donation from the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe; two sets of coloured television, with over 90 journalists benefitting from attending workshops outside the state.

He narrated the sufferings and shame that the members of the Council had suffered over the years due to its poor and beggarly state among other NUJ councils in the country, however, he said all that now belong to the pass due to the intervention of the state governor. “Thanks to Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration.

Today, the story has changed for the better as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Nasarawa State Council now has one of the most beautiful secretariats in Nigeria, well-landscaped and has a new 18-seater bus to travel with and to parade same at any national and local events of the union and other events including government functions,” disclosed Akali.

Recognition

Speaking on this development, a prominent member of the union in the state, Mr Isaac Ukpoju, of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who is also the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, noted that Sule by his kind gestures has shown that he appreciates the role of journalists in a democratic society.

According to him: “The governor has shown with the various interventions that he appreciates the role of journalists in a democracy, hence his commitment to providing a conducive working environment through the renovation of the NUJ Press Centre for journalists to effectively carry out their editorial responsibility.

“Also, recognising the fact that journalists need to move around to source for news, the governor’s donation of a bus is quite commendable as it would ease transportation in view of the current realities.

“Overall, Governor Sule has made a bold statement that his administration values the press.” Also commenting, the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nasarawa State chapter, Comrade Smah George of the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), said the governor has demonstrated high sense of commitment to members of the pen profession given the quantum of interventions to the union in recent times.

This is as he said: “The renovation of the NUJ Secretariat and donation of a new bus recently was heart-warming because for over three years the NUJ leadership has been without mobility and that has affected the Union. “At this point we must as journalists in Nasarawa commend Mr Governor for these gestures and like Oliver Twist; we look forward to having a robust relationship and a better welfare package for journalists given the kind nature of the job.”

On his part, the state NUJ Secretary, Comrade Sunday John, lauded the governor for his commitment in providing an enabling atmosphere for practicing journalists to carry out their reportorial duties in the state with ease. “I am delighted by the exceptional leadership and commitment of the governor to the development of Nasarawa State.

His recent renovation of the Press Centre and donation of a vehicle to the Nigeria Union of Journalists are testaments to his dedication to fostering a vibrant and effective media landscape in the state,” he noted. Speaking further he said: “His efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and press freedom are truly commendable.

The renovated press centre will undoubtedly provide a conducive environment for journalists to carry out our duties, while the donated vehicle will facilitate our movement to attend state duties and represent the state at the National Executive Council meetings of our great union across the country.

“As the Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Nasarawa State, I am particularly grateful for the recognition of the important role journalists play in shaping public discourse and holding leaders accountable. The support will go a long way in enhancing the capacity of journalists to deliver quality reporting and storytelling.

“I also appreciate him for being a champion of press freedom and a true leader as the union looks forward to continued collaboration and partnership.

“I, therefore, urged leaders at various levels in the state to emulate the gesture by the governor and give journalists and the union the attention and support we deserved, given our enormous contributions to the development of the state and the country.”

While commenting on the impactful development of the state by Sule, the Chairman of the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS) chapel, Comrade Valentine Joshua, said: “Men of the pen profession in Nasarawa State have not fared better compared to our counterparts in other climes and grappling with poor remuneration and the unconducive working environment, we still discharge our duties diligently.

Probably this explains why Governor Abdullahi Sule is trying to bring succour to journalists in the state under the auspices of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). “In view of this, I commend the governor for the interventions he embarked upon to change the narrative on the plights of journalists in Nasarawa State positively.

This will no doubt propel us to be more productive in the business of reportage. I am appealing to him to take a second look at the issue of the weigh-in allowance for practicing journalists, who are on the payroll of the state government.

“Additionally, we appeal to the state government to sponsor training and retraining of journalists in the state to improve human capacity development. We will be glad if Engineer Abdullahi Sule revisits the sponsorship of journalists on pilgrimage.”

On his part, Correspondent of The Voice Newspaper in the state, Easter Akaa, who is also the Treasurer of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nasarawa State chapter, applauded Sule for his unwavering support to the journalism profession and his commitment to fostering an environment that encourages a free and responsible press.

According to her: “The renovation of the NUJ Secretariat is not just a physical transformation but a testament to the value His Excellency places on journalism as a cornerstone of democracy. It provides us with a conducive space to work, collaborate, and serve the public better.

“The donation of the bus is a thoughtful and practical gesture that will enhance our mobility and efficiency in covering stories that matter to the people of Nasarawa State.

This contribution will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to connect with communities, uncover truths, and deliver accurate information.

“We assure His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule and the good people of Nasarawa State for our continued dedication to upholding the ethics of journalism and serving as the voice of the voiceless. Together, we can build a more informed and united society.”

Share

Please follow and like us: