Sule to Obi: Tinubu Needs Your Experience to Tackle Challenges

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has told the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s presidential poll, Mr. Peter Obi, to help President Bola Tinubu tackle the challenges facing the country using his experience. He made the call when he received Obi at the Government House Lafia yesterday. According to Sule, since the election is over, Tinubu needs the support of all Nigerians to move the country forward.

The North Central Governors’ Forum Chairman told the ex-Anambra State governor to use his wealth of experience and expertise to help Tinubu succeed. He lauded Obi for his efforts in complementing the efforts of the government in cushioning the severe economic hardship on the people. A statement from Government House yesterday quoted the governor as saying: “I want to also call on you to support President Bola Tinubu.

“The country’s challenges cannot be resolved by one person only. We all have roles to play.” Obi praised Sule for many new roads constructed in the state. He said: “When I was coming today I saw some new roads and constructions, so congratulations. “Politics is not always about thinking negatively, but we should acknowledge things that are positive.”