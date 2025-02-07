Sule Swears-In Newly Appointed SSG, Labaran Magaji

Share

Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has sworn in the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Labaran Magaji as the new Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State (SGS) at a ceremony held yesterday at the Government House on Friday.

He is also sworn in as the Sole Administrator for the Udege Area Administrative Council as well as the Chairman and Member of the Governing, College of Education Akwanga.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor said the new appointment was done to refocus and rejig his administration for better performance.

” In furtherance to our commitment to refocus and rejig the administration, it became absolutely necessary to carry out some changes which involved the desolation of the State Executive Council and the relief of the appointment of the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State

” This was done in order to bring in new hands, that will bring new perspective into the system in order to enhance our capacity in the delivery of service for the progress and development of our dear state ” The Governor explained

” I am happy to address you today on the occasion of the swearing-in of the new Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, the inauguration of the Sole Administrator of Udege Area Administrative Council as well as the inauguration of the Chairman and Members of the Governing Council College of Education Akwanga

” Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, you are no double aware that the office of Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State is the engine room of all government activities. This entails the occupant of the office requires an appreciative dynamism of governance, intergovernmental relationships and indelible technics in engendering synergy in the seamless operation of government ” Sule said.

He said that the choice of Barr. Labaran Magaji as the new SSG was based on his vast experience in public service.

” As you are aware, Barr. Labaran Magaji is a legal luminary, a reputable technocrat with global experience and an unassuming politician who served the state and Nigeria in various capacities. His contributions to our administration and ‘Project Nasarawa’ are actually legendary

” I am convinced that with his antecedents, loyalty and proven performance of excellence; he will be able to confidently serve this administration as SGS ” Engineer Sule stated.

The governor appreciated the former SGS Barr. Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu and former executive council members for their contributions, commitment and everything they have done to bring the state to where it is today.

Consequent upon the intra-ethnic security challenge in Udege, Odu and Mararaba Udege with attendant destruction of lives and properties, the said; after due consultations, his administration has decided to appoint a Sole Administrator and four others who will assist him in fast-tracking modalities for the amicable resolution of all the remote issues that led to the breakdown of law and order in Udege Area Administrative Council.

The Governor enjoined all the appointees to bring their rich wealth of experience to bear as they carried out their various tasks.

In a vote of thanks, Barr. Labaran Shuaibu Magaji Phd. pledged their uncommon loyalty to the Governor and the government of Nasarawa State.

” Your Excellency, we understand the enormity of bringing us at this particular moment. This is the most critical moment of your administration. This is what we call the legacy period.

“Your Excellency, we are ready, willing to settle down and hit the ground running in ensuring that your dream of leaving Nasarawa State better than you met it is achieved ” He stated on behalf of those inaugurated at the event.

Shortly after the inauguration, the governor met with his Special Advisers (SA) Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) Special Assistants (SAs) and Personal Assistants (PAs) where he announced their dissolution.

In his address during the meeting, Governor Abdullahi Sule appreciated them for their various contributions to the success of his administration and thereafter bid them farewell as he declared them resolved with immediate effect.

He wished them well in their future endeavours and equally assured them that some of them who had performed credibly well may be reconsidered for reappointment.

