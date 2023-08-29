Sule Swears In Commissioner, 20 SAs, HOS, NASIEC, LGSC Permanent Members, Others

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has sworn in a commissioner and 20 Special Advisers and other appointees with a charge to be accountable, prudent and transparent in managing the state’s resources.

Speaking at the ceremony held in Lafia, Governor Sule urged the appointees to key into his administration’s vision of transparency, prudency and rule of law for the overall development of the state.

The governor also swore in some members of the State Independent Electoral Commission ( NASIEC) and Local Government Service Commission ( LGSC), Chairman and Members, Governing Council, College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia, Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

He urged the appointees to add value to his administration by being committed to their duties as well as loyal to the government.

” If you will recall, I have submitted 17 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the state executive council.

“A commissioner nominee from Nassarawa Eggon LGA did not appear for the screening due to his indisposition, which informed our decision to replace him,” he said.

The Governor while congratulating the appointees, urged them to contribute positively to the development of the state.

Sule urged the Special Advisers to render progressive advice to the government in the interest of development.

He appreciated the Speaker, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi and members of the State House of Assembly for sustained partnership with his government and called for its sustenance.

The Governor also appreciated the people of the state for their support to his administration to succeed.

Commenting on palliatives, the governor assured of his administration’s commitment to provide palliatives to the people of the state to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

He called on those responsible/involved in the distribution of palliatives in the state to ensure fairness and equity in the exercise.

The governor assured of his administration’s continued determination to create an enabling environment for investors in order to create job opportunities and improve the standard of living of the people of the state.

Responding on behalf of other appointees, Hon Ibrahim Uthman Angbolo, appreciated Governor Sule for the appointments and promised that they would live above board while discharging their duties.