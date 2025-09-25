Sule Splashes Cash Awards On Nasarawa Cultural Troupe For NAFEST 2024 Feat

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has rewarded the Isa Konga Cultural Troupe with over N10 million in cash awards for clinching third position at the 36th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) 2024, held in Abuja.

Speaking at a colourful reception in Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule commended the troupe for their sterling performance and for making the state proud on the national stage.

“As I said earlier, it is always a pleasure coming face to face with the Isa Konga Cultural Troupe and other staff of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism who have supported them. You have all made us proud. Some states participated in more than nine events and won nothing close to what we achieved. Even if it was just our cultural troupe that went there to dance, they would still have come back with a prize,” the governor said.

The governor further lauded the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism for reinvigorating the troupe, noting the impressive contributions of the former Director of Culture, Mrs. Gloria Ashikini. He praised the dancers for grooming younger talents, stressing his desire to leave Nasarawa “better than I found it.”

In addition to the N10 million for the contingent, Sule gifted $2,000 to the state’s Dambe representative, $1,000 to Maijamaa, the dwarf dancer admired by former President Muhammadu Buhari, and another $1,000 to the troupe’s lead singer for his linguistic versatility.

He also announced that Ashikini would not leave government service without a political appointment, a declaration that was met with jubilation by the cultural troupe and ministry staff.

Earlier, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Ibrahim Tanko, described NAFEST as a cultural Olympics conceived in 1970 to foster national unity after the Civil War.

He disclosed that Nasarawa took part in nine of 13 events, winning gold in Jollof Wars and Dance-off, silver in Dambe and Essay Writing, and bronze in Children’s Storytelling.

Other recognitions included the Traditional Wrestling Classic Award, Best Aesthetics in Jollof Wars, and the Most Dynamic State Award. With these feats, Nasarawa emerged overall third best out of 27 participating states.

“I feel a deep sense of pride to say the state contingent performed excellently well at NAFEST 2024 by winning laurels in five competitive events,” Tanko stated.