Sule Salutes Akande’s Democratic Ideals As Elder Statesman Turns 87

The Chairman of Beachland Homes Nigeria limited Business and Estate Management, Bobajiro of Otun Ekiti, Moba Land, Chief Aminu Sule, has described former Osun State Governor, Chief Adebisi Akande, as a rare symbol of integrity, discipline and progressive leadership in Nigeria’s political history.

Aminu Sule stated this in a congratulatory message issued on Friday, to mark the celebration of Baba Akande, whom he described as an outstanding statesman and mentor whose contributions to governance and party politics remain enduring.

According to him, Baba Akande’s leadership as the first civilian governor of Osun State laid a solid foundation for transparency, fiscal discipline and institutional development in the state.

“Baba Akande is a man whose public life has been guided by honesty, prudence and selfless service. His tenure as governor reflected an uncommon commitment to accountability and long-term development,” Sule said.

He noted that beyond his role in governance, Baba Akande played a significant role in strengthening Nigeria’s democratic process, particularly during his time as National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress (AC).

Sule said Akande’s firm belief in progressive ideals and internal party democracy helped to nurture several political leaders who are today contributing meaningfully to national development.

“His influence goes beyond titles and offices. Baba Akande remains a moral compass and stabilising force within the progressive political family. His consistency in ideology and modest lifestyle have earned him respect across political divides,” he added.

The chairman further said that Baba Akande’s life offers valuable lessons to public office holders, business leaders and young Nigerians on the importance of credibility, discipline and service to humanity.

On behalf of the Business and Estate Management community, Sule prayed for continued good health, strength and wisdom for the elder statesman.

He urged younger generations to draw inspiration from Akande’s life of principle and dedication to the common good.

Baba Akande, a former governor of Osun State and elder statesman, is widely regarded as one of the founding figures of progressive politics in Nigeria.