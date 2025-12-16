Sule Receives Angola Bengo Province Governor, Antonio

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has received the Governor of Bengo Province in Angola, Dr Maria Antonio, at Goverment House, Lafia yesterday.

Maria Antonio, who is on official visit to Nasarawa State is expected to sign bilateral agreement with the Nasarawa State Government in agriculture and education.

Her visit was to cement ties between the two states. Speaking during the event, Governor Sule welcomed Antonio, Angola’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Jose Bamoquina-Zau and members of their team to the state.

Sule explained that in September, a delegations from Nasarawa state visited Angola’s Bengo province and made a returned visit three months later to finalise their agreement for onward implementation, benefiting both the state and the province.

The governor appreciated the Ambassador for his foresight and dedication to ensuring that the relationship between the two states comes to fruition during this visit.

“If you remember, in September, a delegation from Nasarawa state, led by me was invited by the Ministry of External Affairs to strengthen the bilateral agreement that was signed earlier between our President, Bola Tinubu and the Angolan President, João Lourenço.