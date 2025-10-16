Sule Raises Alarm Over Emergence Of ‘Wulo Wulo’ Terrorist Group 

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has raised the alarm over the emergence of a new terrorist group known as “Wulo Wulo” in the North-Central geopolitical zone, describing it as a splinter faction of the Boko Haram insurgents operating from the North-East.

Speaking during an expanded State Security Council meeting held at the Government House, Lafia, the governor said the meeting was convened to develop actionable strategies to prevent the spread of the new sect into Nasarawa State and tackle other existing security challenges.

“Every time we convene such meetings, it is because we are deeply concerned about the welfare and security of our people,” Sule said. “The emergence of the Wulo Wulo group, a splinter faction of Boko Haram, is now being noticed in the North-Central region. We must take proactive steps to ensure it does not find a foothold in our state.”

Governor Sule further expressed concern over the activities of another criminal network, the Lakurawa group, which he said has been gaining prominence in Kwara State after previously operating in Kebbi and Sokoto States. He stressed the need for vigilance to prevent similar infiltration into Nasarawa.

The governor lamented the rising cases of kidnapping within and around Lafia and parts of Karu Local Government Area, vowing to adopt decisive measures to curb the menace.

He also commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for its efforts in clamping down on drug cartels across the state, urging the agency to sustain its door-to-door operations.

Governor Sule appealed to law enforcement agencies to ensure strict detention of arrested criminals, warning against the arbitrary release of suspects on bail due to external pressures.

“Sometimes we arrest people, and because of their connections, there are calls for their release. If we continue like this, we endanger those who risk their lives to make arrests and weaken the fight against crime,” he cautioned.

He urged community leaders and parents to allow offenders face justice rather than intervening for their release, stressing that such actions encourage impunity and undermine security efforts.

Governor Sule reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with security agencies, traditional rulers, and local government chairmen to sustain peace and stability across Nasarawa State.