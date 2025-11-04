Sule Pledges To Complete Karu-Mararaba Flyovers, Underpass Before 2027

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to complete the construction of the Karu flyover and Mararaba underpass projects before the end of his tenure in 2027.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, disclosed this during a bimonthly press briefing on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital.

Ahemba explained that funds had been earmarked for the projects and that the state government had secured necessary federal approvals to commence construction.

He said Governor Sule’s administration, known for completing inherited projects, was determined to ensure no development initiative was abandoned, adding that the flyover and underpass were designed to ease traffic congestion along the busy Karu–Mararaba corridor.

“The project will not only ease movement for residents, motorists, and travellers but also enhance road quality and durability,” Ahemba stated.

He revealed that the Nasarawa Urban Development Agency (NUDA) had been directed to carry out feasibility studies and identify suitable locations for the projects ahead of contract awards.

Speaking on political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, Ahemba said the governor had cautioned all political appointees against premature campaigns, stressing that his focus remains on delivering his electoral promises.

He also disclosed that the governor had approved plans for an Education Summit to address the future of basic education in the state before the end of the year.

According to him, the government has procured 20,000 plastic and wooden chairs for distribution to primary schools across Nasarawa to improve learning conditions.

On security, Ahemba said the administration was investing in CCTV cameras, drones, and other surveillance gadgets to curb kidnapping and related crimes across the state.

“The government has adopted new strategies to tackle security challenges. The security agencies, in collaboration with other stakeholders, are already implementing measures to flush out criminals,” he said.