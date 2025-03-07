Sule Inaugurates Remodelled Art Government Printing Press

Share

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has inaugurated the remodelled Nasarawa State Government Printing Press in order to generate more revenue for the state.

Speaking at the elaborate ceremony held at the State’s ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism in Lafia, yesterday, Governor Sule further directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) to patronise the facility, henceforth.

“This is a printing press that was first built and commissioned in the year 2001 and we have to show appreciation to those who came up with the initiative of establishing it.

Most of the equipment actually went obsolete and attempt made in the past to be able to upgrade the equipment failed. “So we thank God Almighty for giving us the opportunity to be able to revamp the entire facilities.”

