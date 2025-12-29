New Telegraph

December 29, 2025
Sule Hails Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Developing Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has commended economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, adding they have been instrumental to the development of the state.

Sule gave the commendation in an interview with journalists in Nasarawa, noting that the reforms has laid a solid foundation for economic growth, both in Nasarawa and across the country.

He said: “Without the reforms of Mr President, most of the development we are seeing today, especially here in Nasarawa State, would not have happened.

“The reforms have created the economic boom we are witnessing, and that is the reason we have been able to achieve what we have achieved. “We are forever grateful to Mr President for these reforms, and we are also grateful to the people of Nigeria for accepting them. That is why we are where we are today.”

