Sule Eulogises Chairman Of Mercury Dredging At 60

Lagos State will be agog on Friday, as Alhaji Mujab Olalekan Adeyemi, Chairman of Mercury Dredging & Construction, celebrates his 60th birthday.

In his tribute, Chief Aminu Sule A Bobajiro of Otun Ekiti Moba Land in Ekiti state described Adeyemi as a close friend and trusted business associate, noting that their relationship goes far beyond a mere business partnership.

According to him, their bond has grown into a strong personal connection built on trust, loyalty, and shared values.

Sule stated that at 60, Alhaji Adeyemi has truly fulfilled his purpose in life, especially through his unwavering commitment to uplifting the less privileged in society.

He described him as a silent philanthropist whose generosity has touched countless lives without seeking public recognition.

“Alhaji Adeyemi is a man of compassion and integrity. His contributions to humanity, particularly in supporting those in need, speak volumes about his character. He is not just a successful businessman but a pillar of hope to many,” Sule said.

He further praised Adeyemi’s leadership qualities, dedication to excellence, and his role in fostering growth within the business community.

Sule added that his impact will continue to be felt for generations to come.

Chief Sule concluded by wishing Chairman Mercury Dredging Construction Prince Mujad Olalekan Adeyemi continued good health, greater achievements, and many more years of impactful living.