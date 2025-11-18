Sule Departs Abuja For Johannesburg To Join Presidential Delegation At G20 Summit

Nasarawa State Governor and Chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum, Abdullahi Sule, has departed Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the 2025 G20 Summit.

Governor Sule will join eight other governors as part of the presidential delegation to the summit, following President Bola Tinubu’s approval for their participation.

The 2025 edition of the G20 Summit, themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” is the first to be held on African soil and will take place from 22nd to 23rd November 2025. Breakaway meetings of the G20 Social Engagement Groups will commence on Wednesday, 19th November 2025.

A press statement issued on Tuesday by Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Addra noted that while in Johannesburg, Governor Sule will hold meetings with his counterparts from South Africa and other G20 member states.

“Upon return, Governor Sule is expected to submit a report, including an Action Plan for implementing the outcomes of the summit, to the Office of the President,” the statement added.

The G20 Summit is an international forum for economic cooperation comprising 19 countries, the European Union, the African Union, and other multilateral agencies.

Discussions are expected to cover the global economy, trade, sustainable development, climate change, and other key issues.