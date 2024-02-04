Sule Commends Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Excellency Ahmed Sule, has extended his appreciation to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria for her contributions to humanity in the areas of education, health care and peaceful propagation of Islam. He stated this during a courtesy visit to his office in Lafia by the Amir Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria Alhaji (Barrister) Alatoye Folorunso Abdulaziz and his entourage.

Aside from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary Schools located in Onda and Umuaisha, Nasarawa State, Governor Sule was excited about the proposed Minaret International University, (MIU), project on- going in Ikirun, Osun State According to the Media Lead, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria, Dr Qasim Akinreti, the Amir congratulated the governor on his reelection into the office and the subsequent triumph as pronounced by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Alhaji Alatoye showered praise on the governor for his continuous support for the service of Islam in mosque building, other activities, and for the Jama’at Ahmadiyya.

He spoke about Islam as a religion of peace, and maintained that it prohibits all forms of violence and encourages peaceful coexistence. He condemned all forms of killing in the name of religion and noted that those who act this, do not represent Islamic values. The governor was informed about the Minaret International Univer- sity, Ikirun, which shall be opened very soon by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Insha’aAllah.

This, in itself shows the commitment of the Ahmadiyya to education as it has established several other schools across the country. The Amir Sahib invited His Excellency as Special Guest of Honor to the 70th Jalsa Salana Nigeria, which shall hold in December 2024 at Ilaro, Ogun State. The Amir sahib also invited the Governor as Special Guest of Honour to the Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya Nigeria Ijtema and Majlis Ansarullah Nigeria Ijtema which shall be held in Abuja in April and September respectively Insha’aAllah.