Sule Chides 2023 PDP Guber Candidate, Ombugadu, Over Comments

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has chided the former governorship candidate of the state in the 2023 election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu over comments that those in the opposition are happier now than those in the ruling party that stole their mandate.

Sule in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba yesterday, said Ombugadu’s public outburst at a wedding which he turned to a campaign rally ahead of 2027 general election has again expossd his desperation for power.

He lamented that since his defeat, Ombugadu has not ceased in making misleading comments in public places, claiming victory of an election Governor Abdullahi Sule won.

The governor said it was more disturbing to spot the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in video clips circulating campaign fliers and posters at a marriage ceremony, turning the event into a political rally.

