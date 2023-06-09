Sule: Buhari Spent Over $19bn On Nigeria’s Moribund Refineries

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has claimed the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari spent more than $19 billion on refinery maintenance in eight years. In spite of that, Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna have not functioned for one day. Speaking on Channels TV Sunrise Daily yesterday, Sule said the Dangote Refinery would be a game changer in the oil sector.

He said: “Look at how much the President Buhari administration spent on fixing the refineries. In the eight years, he spent more money than the $19 billion that Dangote spent building a refinery, “That is one and half times the size of our three refineries combined.” He said the government had been subsidising petroleum products because of non-functional refineries.

The governor said: “From the government side, I think we didn’t do a good job. When Buhari came in in 2015, prices of crude oil dropped by less than $30. At that time there were zero subsidies. “Our three refineries today have a total of 450,000 barrels per day. Dangote Refinery is 650,000. “He spent $19 billion on building it. We spent, not building a new one, but in maintaining these refineries more than $19 billion in eight years, yet they have not been maintained.”

The Dangote Refinery in Lagos was inaugurated by Buhari a week to the end of his tenure. Sule also lamented the problems of maintaining the refineries due to their diverse components. He said: “The refinery is actually a component for water, crude, and diesel, about five or six different components that constitute a refinery.

“The moment the government says we are going to spend $2 billion this year on the refinery. The $2 billion is spent and as far as the President is concerned, they have given $2 billion. “Now when it goes to the three refineries that we have in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna. Then they say, “you now take $700 million, you now take $800 million by the time they take that, it goes to fix maybe only one component out of the four components that are all bad.”

He suggested that the ideal resolution would have been to allocate the major funds to one of the refining states to fix it totally before allocating the remainder to the other states. “So, zero work is done. These are the true realities of what is happening, and that is why none of the refineries is working. These are truly the problem, we have not really managed this thing well,” the governor said.