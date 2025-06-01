Sule Bids Farewell As MD Of Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital

Share

The District Head of Kware, Alhaji Muhammadu Dan’iya, has conferred the traditional title of Zaruman Kware on Professor Shehu Sale Sule as he officially bows out as the Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kware, Sokoto State.

The conferment ceremony, which marked both a farewell and an honour, was held in recognition of Prof. Sule’s outstanding contributions to the hospital and the broader Kware community.

Alhaji Dan’iya praised Prof. Sule’s leadership, noting his achievements in infrastructural development, recruitment of local staff, and various community support initiatives.

He encouraged the outgoing medical director to continue championing development, promoting peace, and upholding sincerity in his future endeavors.

In his remarks, Prof. Sule expressed deep gratitude for the honour and pledged to continue contributing meaningfully to society, drawing from his wealth of experience in healthcare and administration.

The well-attended event drew dignitaries from across the state, including Senator Hassan Nasiha, the Vice Chairman of Kware Local Government Area, top government officials, and other distinguished personalities.

During Prof. Sule’s tenure, the hospital witnessed major advancements, including the establishment of a Molecular Laboratory, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a Multipurpose Students’ Hostel—all inaugurated recently by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

