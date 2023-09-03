Sule Assures Victims Of Windstream Of Govt Support

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has assured the victims of a rainstorm that destroyed government and private properties in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State of government’s support in order to reduce the effect of the disaster.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe gave the assurance while on an on-the-spot assessment of some government and private buildings destroyed by heavy rainstorm in Nasarawa town and its surroundings

Governor Sule expressed shock at the level of damage caused by the rainstorm and urged the victims to see the incident as a natural disaster.

He assured that his administration’s readiness to support the victims of the incident which he said had destroyed some structures in the area of full support to reduce the effect of the disaster.

The governor also assured of the commitment of his administration to continue to protect the lives and properties of its citizens just as he advised residents living on river banks across the state to relocate to safer places to avoid the impending flooding.

He reassured the people of the area and the state at large of the present administration’s commitment to key into positive programmes that would improve the lives of the citizenry.

Speaking during the visit, a member representing Nasarawa Central Constituency at the state house of Assembly, Hon. Hajara Danyaro who notified the state government of the incident appreciated the governor for the visit.

She acknowledged the passion shown by the governor for her people and promised their full support to him to succeed.

Also Speaking, the Emir of Nasarawa HRH Alh Ibrahim Usman Jibrin said that the visit by the deputy governor will afford him the opportunity to ascertain the level of damage done by the rainstorm in the area.