Sukuk Issuance: AAOIFI Unlikely To Implement Standard 62 This Year’

The Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), the leading standard-setting body for Islamic finance, is unlikely to issue its new Standard 62 guideline for sukuk structures this year, according to a report by the London Stock Exchange Group (LESG) company, Zawya.com.

Citing market participants familiar with the matter, the company said that the muchdebated standard, designed to differentiate sukuk structures from conventional bonds to meet Shariah compliance, may see the light of day only early next year.

It quoted a top official of a leading MENA bank as saying that: “The AAOIFI has postponed the implementation of Standard 62, and it may now take place next year.

The sukuk markets are currently on much calmer ground.” Islamic bonds in the MENA region raised $32.2 billion during the first half of 2025, marking a 14 per cent increase from the same period last year and setting a new first-half record. Sukuk accounted for 37 per cent of total bond proceeds raised in the region during H1 2025, compared to 38 per cent in the first six months of 2024, according to data from LSEG.

According to the report, the world of Islamic capital markets is anxiously awaiting the final version of Standard 62, which in its draft exposure emphasised ownership transfer of assets and asked for detailed treatment on hybrid sukuk as well as Tier-1 and Tier-2 capital sukuk.

The AAOIFI, which includes around 20 senior Shariah scholars, announced that new measures will be introduced this year, with a transitional period of one to three years for issuers to adapt.

The exposure draft was published in December 2023, giving market participants until the end of July 2024 to provide feedback. The standardsetting body is now conducting roundtables and industry events on Standard 62.

However, experts warn that if Standard 62 is approved as proposed, it could be disruptive for the market and Islamic banks.

“The final version is unlikely to be implemented in 2025. The changes suggested by AAOIFI under the draft Standard 62 would entail a significant deviation from the current practices,” the investments head of a leading Shariah-compliant bank based in Qatar told Zawya.

“AAOIFI is aware of the implications, but they won’t shy away from making chang – es just because it may negatively affect the industry,” he added. “Ownership transfer must be genuine and enforceable, not superficial.

In structures requiring ownership transfer, sukuk holders must have genuine recourse to the underlying assets,” AAOIFI told Zawya.

However, it did not comment on whether Standard 62 will be implemented this year or delayed. Global credit rating agency Fitch said there remains a lack of clarity around the standard’s final scope and implementation.

“The standard has not reduced Islamic banks’ ability to issue, invest in and arrange sukuk, but these remain risks to watch,” it said. “What AAOIFI is saying is that the asset needs to be effectively transferred from the balance sheet of the is – suer to the investors.

And that could impact the market in several ways,” Mohamed Damak, Managing Director at S&P, said. Sukuk issuance could be difficult for some issuers that cannot transfer assets freely.

There are also concerns about who will bear the expenses of transferring the asset. “For instance, issuers need to have a specific law or abide by specific rules when it comes to privatisation of sovereign assets before being able to transfer that,” Damak said.

As Standard 62 proposals call for real transfer of the asset and thereby an exposure to the market value of the asset to the investors, it could change the nature of the sukuk, which resembles a fixed income instrument, to an equity-like instrument.

The investor profile and the parameters of pricing would also undergo a change. “If sukuk becomes like an equity instrument, you would be speaking to investors who […] would be more demanding in terms of pricing in order to compensate for the additional risk to which they are exposed,” Damak said.

The level of AAOIFI standards adoption varies across Islamic finance jurisdictions. Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia collectively account for more than 70% of annual sukuk issuance, but AAOIFI standards are not compulsory in these jurisdictions.