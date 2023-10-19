Sukuk: Boosting High Appetite for Investment

With over N742 billion so far raised through Sukuk bond for infrastructure development, Nigerian investors have rekindled confidence in it as government’s funding instrument, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Investors aren’t averse to risks. Every investment carries some degree of risks, some higher than others, depending on returns on investments (ROIs). In the Nigerian investment space, Sukuk Sovereign bond, an innovative instrument for project financing, is gaining more acceptance among investors – courtesy of Debt Management Office ( DMO). An Islamic bond structured to generate returns to investors without infringing islamic law that prohibits “riba” or interest, Sukuk bond has been integrated into Nigeria’s financial space.

Sukuk holders are entitled to a share in the revenue generated by the assets. Pioneered by the Osun State Government, the instrument was adopted by Debt Management Office (DMO) in 2017. The debt agency adopted this innovative debt instrument as an efficient and convenient means of funding key infrastructures. Its adoption and popularisation by DMO helps to dispel perceived religious phobia associated with the debt instrument.

Road construction/rehabilitation

Director-General of DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha, in 2017 adopted Sukuk bond as an instrument for funding government projects. Saddled with the responsibility of managing public sector debt, including raising funds for funding Federal Government’s critical infrastructures captured in the fiscal policy budget, the DMO initiated a maiden Sukuk bond in the domestic financial mar- ket in 2017. It raised the sum of N100 billion to fund construction and rehabilitation of 25 road projects across the six geo- political zones of the country.

With sukuk bonds, new roads are being constructed and dilapidated ones fixed. Sukuk proceeds have been evenly distributed for fixing roads across the six geo-political zones of the country. For instance, the North East and North West part of the country have had dilapidated sections of the roads rehabilitated. The only Kano-Maiduguri dual-carriage way linking Kano- Jigawa-Bauch-Yobe and Borno States (Potiskum-Damaturu) as well as the sections linking Shuari-Azare in Bauchi State has been fixed with Sukuk.

The immediate impacts of the sections completed are felt in towns such as: Shuari, Azare, Potiskum, Dama- turu and Maiduguri. The Kano-Maiduguri expressway would have benefited immensely from the Sukuk funds for up to 180.62 kilometers when fully completed. It will serve as part of the trans- African highway No.5 running from Dakar (Senegal)-Ndejamena (Chad). It is a major trade route between the North West and North East of Nigeria and will facilitate trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) Agreement.

The dualisation of Kano-Katsina road (Phase I Kano Town) at Dawanau roundabout to Katsina State border has created easy access for agricultural products and trade at the famous Dawanau International Market. In the North Central region, the construction of the Oju/Loko-Owto bridge over the River Benue to link Loko (Nasarawa State) and Oweto (Benue State) along Route F238 was completed using Sukuk funds. The bridge had been under construction for many years until the intervention of Sukuk funds in 2017.

When completed, it will reduce travel time between Abuja and the south-east axis by as much as two to three hours. The rehabilitation of Abuja- Abaji-Lokoja road dual-carriage (International Airport link road junction-Sheda village Junction) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been fully completed. The completion of a section of the Abuja-Lokoja Road has eased the traffic gridlock especially during festivities at Gwagwalada which is Abuja’s Southern outlet.

In the South-South and part of South East, Sukuk funds have been used for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of several sections of Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway. The Umuahia town-Aba township rail/road bridge crossing in Abia State has been completed with Sukuk Funds. Other works include the rehabilitation of Enugu-Lokpanta in State and Lokpanta-Umuahia Town in Abia State, as well as Section IV of Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

This is a major Federal Highway (Route No. 3) for the transportation of raw materials and finished products from the hinterland to the Port and movement of goods from the Port to the hinterland by businesses located in the South East. The Construction of Ikom Bridge in Cross River State is also benefiting from Sukuk. There is also in the South East, Sukuk intervention on the rehabilitation of a section of Onisha-Enugu Expressway: Aman- sea –Enugu State Border which has been fully completed. In the South West, the ongoing dualisation of Ibadan-Ilorin Rd (Route No. 2) through the intervention of Sukuk has resulted in tremendous progress on the critical commercial road linking the South West and North Central.

Also, the reconstruction of the Benin-Ofosu-Ore-Ajebadele-Sagamu dual carriageway, another commercial highway linking the South West, South-South has benefited from Sukuk Funds. Other interventions of Sukuk in- clude the dualization of Lokoja-Benin Road: Obajana Junction-Benin; Ehor-Benin Road, Edo State; Okene- Auchi; and Ehor-Auchi in Kogi and Edo State where works are ongoing. It is expected that this critical road which connects the North to the South would greatly ensure ease of movement of people and goods along the corridor.

The dualisation of Lokoja-Okene-Benin road is expected to ameliorate the congestion in the city of Okene and reduce the environmental degradation of the town due to congestion and air pollution. About 39.5km of the dual-carriageway has been rehabilitated with Sukuk Funds. In addition, the reconstruction of the long abandoned Bida-Lambata Road in Niger State.

Investors’ appetite

Oniha, in one of her interview sessions, noted that Sukuk bond offerings were designed to improve road infrastructure, develop the financial market and promote financial inclusion. Since its maiden launch in 2017, every tranche of Sukuk bond offered by DMO recorded investors’ oversubscription. From 2017 straight to 2023 , every sukuk bond offer is a demonstration of investors’ confidence. They recorded massive oversubscription.

Speaking recently in Abuja at a meeting with investors, Ms Oniha noted that the massive investment through which the Federal Government had raised N742 billion for infrastructure development across the country was an eloquent testimony of investors’ strong appetite for Sukuk. She said: “Since its introduction in 2017, we have issued Sukuk each year, except 2019 and it has been very rewarding as N742 billion has so far been raised for infrastructure development through it. The Federal Government is happy and investors are happy, which explains the growing interests in the instrument.”

The DMO boss said that the Federal Government was determined to ensure value for borrowed money through the project-tied Sukuk, add- ing, “everyone can see the roads and bridges being constructed or rehabilitated through Sukuk.” Ms. Oniha said that the Federal Government was giving infrastructure development the needed prior- ity because of its critical role in the growth and development of any economy. She said: “Infrastructure plays a vital role in the socio-economic development of Nigeria. It facilitates and accelerates economic development, such that where there are no infrastructures, economic development and growth would be difficult to achieve

“The Government has placed high priority on the rehabilitation and upgrade of existing road networks and construction of new highways, with a view to facilitating the movement of people and goods, thereby contributing to national economic development. “When investors are coming, they are interested in the infrastructure in an economy. At a point business started moving to Accra because of infrastructure. Infrastructure is critical for economic growth and development. Infrastructure is an enabler.

“Sometimes when we talk about infrastructure, we hear comments like ‘government has not done enough.’ It is obvious that the government does not have enough resources to provide the infrastructure we need. That is why the government decided to attract the private sector to be part of funding infrastructure development. “We introduced Sukuk, which is an ethical instrument, to enable investors who would not invest in the conventional instruments to be able to participate in private sector funding of infrastructure across the country.”

The D-G expressed strong optimism that the N150 billion issuance which was ongoing at the time would be very successful, going by the level of interest shown by both corporate and individual investors. She urged corporate organisations and individuals to massively invest in the instrument, as part of their contributions to the infrastructure development of the country. According to her, the proceeds of the Sukuk VI would be utilised in the construction or reconstruction of infrastructure across the 6 geopolitical zones.

In his presentation, Mr. Hassan Usman of Buraq Capital Limited and a former Managing Director of Jaiz Bank, described Sukuk as a very attractive ethical instrument as its proceeds would be applied strictly to projects approved by the Trustees. He said that the funds to be raised from the exercise would be difficult to be diverted because the Trustees would have to ascertain certificates of works done before disbursement would be approved to the contractors. “It does not waste time and the money is Escrowed to be used for the purpose only.

It is efficient because upon the completion of work, the Trustees give approval for payment. “The N150 billion 10-year Ijarah Sukuk is due October 2033 with a rental rate of 15.75 per annum,” he said. In Abuja, part of the Sukuk proceeds was applied in the construction of the road linking Galadimawa Roundabout through Garki Area 1 to CBN and the Southern Parkway,

Last line

Since its foray into Nigeria’s finance space, Sukuk’s soaring over subscription affirms its high level of awareness and investor confidence in the instrument.