Sukubo Re-Elected As NYCN President, Pledges Stronger Push For Youth Devt

Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has been re-elected as President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), securing another four-year term at the council’s elective congress held on Monday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Sukubo, who hails from Rivers State, polled 756 votes to defeat Elizabeth Olawande from the South-West, who scored 32 votes, and Usaini Mohammad Kaoje from the North-West, who got 11 votes. Three other candidates stepped down in his favor.

In his acceptance speech, Sukubo promised to double efforts on youth development and empowerment, assuring that his administration will embark on more impactful projects to improve the lives of Nigerian youths.

He also urged the National Assembly to expedite passage of the National Youth Council Bill and transmit it to President Bola Tinubu for assent before year’s end.

“This bill will provide a robust legislative framework that empowers the Youth Council to amplify the voices of young Nigerians, while implementing developmental projects that transform lives,” he said.

Sukubo commended President Tinubu for improving youth welfare through enhanced allowances for Youth Corps members and the Students’ Loan Scheme. He also expressed gratitude to Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and Belemaoil founder Tein Jack-Rich for their sustained support.

Governor Diri, represented by Youth Commissioner Alfred Kemepado, congratulated Sukubo and other executives, urging governments at all levels to support them in tackling unemployment and promoting education as strategies to curb youth restiveness.

Similarly, Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu, represented by Adebayo Adesoji, assured that the Senate is committed to the swift passage of the Youth Council Bill to give Nigerian youths a stronger voice in governance.

Alongside Sukubo, Deputy President (South) Innocent Nduanya and other key executives were re-elected, while Gara Soyonga Nongha emerged as Secretary-General and Akoshile Mukhtar as Deputy President (North).

The Returning Officer, Dr. Bethel Oko-Jaja, declared the election results, noting that 42 executive members were returned unopposed.

He also confirmed the expulsion of 34 members, including Oscar Kalu, Ifeanyi Uzo, and Dickson Aku, for various constitutional breaches.