Sujimoto Announces Plan To Unveil Luxury Night Club ‘Silencio’ In Lagos

“It is imperative to let the public know that we are about to unveil not just a nightclub but an exclusive one called ‘Silencio’.

“SILENCIO can be compared to exclusive clubs like Raspoutine in Paris, France; Cirque Le Soir in London and many others in the world.

“You dont just walk into Silencio. It is only for the exclusive. Dont be surprised to find the highest politicians, business moguls, young entrepreneurs, and celebrities.

“You dont have the right to be there. We are the ones that will invite you. There will be top international DJs, the most beautiful women.

“The fact that it is exclusive does not mean it is going to be expensive. It is going to be cheaper than others. It is a playground where I bring my friends and things like that.

“It is a platform that provides an opportunity to meet people and know more about leaders in different industries.” He said