Suit-on-tule: Dress, Style Expression Of Two Worlds

It is no longer suit paired with pants, or suit paired with regular skirts. It’s now about suits fused with Tule dresses.

A dress with upper bodice as full suit, that is the style trending massively.

At the 2025 Met Gala, this suit-on-Tule dress was one of the charismatic classic styles celebrities walked the red carpet in.

It was also listed among the ‘Black dandyism’ trends making waves in the western world.

Black dandyism is a cultural movement where Black individuals use clothing and personal style as a form of self-expression and resistance, challenging societal limitations and stereotypes. It draws inspiration from the European tradition of dandyism, which emphasises meticulous attention to appearance and personal style as a way to assert individuality.

The upper suit is a fashion of the western world and we all know that Africa loves to wear loose wrappers or dress under their tops or jackets. The creativity of combining the two is remarkable.

Desmond Elliot, though a male celebrity wore a similar outfit to the AMVCA and till date, has not heard the last of it from critics but, this is the same style women are slaying in at different events.

With the way this ‘fusion of two different worlds’ Style is going, more designs of it would be seen in future.

