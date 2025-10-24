Suit Looks Modern With Sneakers

You can be casual enough not to overdress and be stylish enough for any smart occasion by teaming up your suit with the new balance style in sneakers. There was a time when pairing suits and sneakers was blasphemous and juvenile.

But in the past years, the once unorthodox combo has cropped up on menswear runways and even offices and social gatherings, as high fashion skews more casual, and now dapper dudes are effortlessly rocking this trend.

The best part is that you don’t have to be a movie star or a professional athlete to pull this look off. Although there are some dos and don’ts when it comes to the fit, it really comes down to how you feel and how you want to represent yourself.

Otherwise there are some essentials you’ll want to prioritize: colour, fabric, and silhouette. You can’t just take a few pieces from your business wardrobe, throw on a pair of Nikes, and call it a day.

As is the case with most style “rules,” there’s room for this one to be broken. So while clean, classic sneakers are a great entry point, if done right their chunkier counterparts with serious heft, colour, and ankle-supporting tech can take you from red carpet hero to runway god just as ably.