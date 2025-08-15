Suicide: OAU VC, Varsity Condole With Late Student’s Parents

The Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof Adebayo Bamire, has commiserated with parents and family of a Part Two, Faculty of Dentistry of the university, who committed suicide yesterday.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was disturbed and saddened over the death of the student appealed to parents and guardians to instil in their children and wards the understanding that temporary setbacks in the pursuit of success are part of life and not the end of it.

Bamire, however, urged students and young people to view failure as an opportunity to redirect their paths toward success and greater achievements. The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, prayed that God Almighty would grant the parents, family, Faculty, College of Health Sciences, and the university community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement issued yesterday, tagged: “Exam Failure: OAU Student Commits Suicide,” said following the death of the student the entire community of Obafemi Awolowo University had been thrown into mourning.

The spokesman stated that the student, identified as Ajibola Ibitayo with Matriculation Number: DEN/2021/023, committed suicide after the release of the results of the last semester examinations yesterday, but learning that the results would require him to repeat Part Two for another academic year.