Suicide Mother: Enugu Gov’s Wife Relocates Bereaved Children, Awards Them Scholarships

Wife of Enugu State governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, has announced scholarships for the three children, whose mother reportedly committed suicide after dropping them at the Ogui Police Station, Enugu, saying her recently launched Non-Governmental Organisation, the Custos Care Foundation, would cater for their educational needs from nursery through university.

Mrs. Mbah has also arranged for the immediate relocation of the bereaved children from Ogui Divisional Police Station, to a secured residential facility to ensure their care. Recall that an unidentified woman had reportedly committed suicide by stripping and throwing herself unto a moving vehicle after dropping her children in front of the police station on Ogui Road, Enugu in an incident many have blamed on depression occasioned by hardship. The eldest child, who is barely six, could not provide any meaningful information about their parents or community.

However, during a visit to the station where the children were quartered after the incident, Mrs. Mbah, who described the incident as heart-wrenching, said her Foundation would not allow the children to suffer or their future hampered by the event. “This is a very sad news and my heart goes out to these children. To be stripped of a mother’s love at the early stages of their lives is heartbreaking. But it has happened.

So, what we will do going forward is to ensure that they are not stranded in life; that they do not lack quality education, and that their future and destinies are not truncated.