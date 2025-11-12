Suicide Bombing in Pakistan Kills 12

A suicide attack outside a court in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad has killed 12 people and injured at least 27 more, the country’s interior minister said. Mohsin Naqvi said a bomber was planning to attack the district courthouse but was unable to get inside.

Naqvi said authorities would prioritise identifying the bomber, and that those involved would be brought to justice. Jumaat Ul Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), has claimed responsibility.

But two local journalists have told the BBC that the TTP’s central leadership has sent messages to them saying it has no link to the explosion. The 27 people injured are receiving medical treatment, Naqvi said.