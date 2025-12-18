Suicide Bomber Kills 5 Soldiers In Borno

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device, killing five soldiers in Pulka Town in Gwoza LGA of Borno State. Residents and security sources said the incident occurred on Sunday morning at a military checkpoint.

A source said the attacker was a suspected member of the Islamic State-West African Province (ISWAP) who had been hiding in the Mandara Mountains.

The source said, “Some people revealed that he passed the night close to the military checkpoint, planning the heinous act. “In the morning, when the road was opened for passersby, he pretended to be one of them and detonated the bomb in their midst. Five soldiers lost their lives instantly.”

Another resident said, “For over a year now, this is the only suicide attack that has been recorded here, and it calls for a new approach by security operatives to avert a recurrence.”

The latest incident revived painful memories of previous suicide attacks in Gwoza and other parts of Borno State. On June 30, 2024, two female suicide bombers detonated explosives during a wedding ceremony in Gwoza Town, killing 18 celebrants, including children and a pregnant woman.

Similarly, on June 21, 2025, no fewer than 11 civilians were killed while several others were wounded when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a viewing centre in Konduga LGA.