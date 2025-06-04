Suicide Bomber Killed In Uganda On Christian Holy Day –Army

Share

Two people who the Ugandan Army described as “armed terrorists” have been killed in the capital, Kampala, as the country marks Martyrs Day – a Christian celebration to commemorate the faithful who died in the 19th Century.

A counter-terrorism unit “intercepted and neutralised” the two, one of whom was a suicide bomber, in the upmarket suburb of Munyonyo, army spokesperson Chris Magezi said in a post on X.

The incident took place near the Roman Catholic Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine, where a small group had gathered to pray, local media reported.

Reports also cited an explosion, with an eyewitness telling Uganda’s Daily Monitor newspaper that “the explosive detonated midway towards the church”.

There were no other casualties, the Reuters news agency reports. The army spokesperson did not confirm the blast, but added that the authorities were on “heightened alert”.

