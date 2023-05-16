Suicide b*mber blows self up to evade arrest in Kaduna

A suspected member of the Boko Haram Islamic sect was yesterday said to have blown himself up with Impro- vised Explosive Device (IED) to avoid being arrested by security operatives in Kaduna State.

The incident happened at Ibrahim Haske Road in the Keke community of New Millennium City, a suburb of Kaduna Metrop- olis, Chikun Local Govern- ment Area of the state.

The suspected Boko Ha- ram member was said to have been on the watch list of security agencies, who eventually trailed him to an apartment in the Keke community where he had been taking refuge A source in the community disclosed that a combined team of police- men, personnel of the Department of State Ser- vices (DSS) and soldiers surrounded the apartment and engaged the suspect in a gun duel and upon sensing that the security operatives were closing in on him, the suspected ter- rorist blew himself up with an Improvised Explosive Device. It was also gathered that, one AK-47 rifle was recovered inside the suspect’s apartment, along with two other live explosive de- vices that were later safely defused by the anti-bomb squad of the Kaduna State Police Command. Meanwhile, the muti- lated body of the suspect was later evacuated from the scene by security oper- atives, who took the bomb- er’s wife and children away for further interrogation. The community leader of the area, Malam Samai- la, who also confirmed the incident, noted that the security operatives had barricaded the street to prevent people from approaching the suspect’s house.