Sugar-Sweetened Beverages, A Public Health Concern – FG

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Health has described sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) as a public health concern and a threat to future generations.

The Director, Head Public Health Department Federal Ministry of Health. Dr Chukwuma Anyaike said this at the Pro-Health Tax Policy Campaign on Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax public display held yesterday in Abuja.

“Excess consumption of Sugar-sweetened beverages has become a significant public health concern and a threat to the future generation as its consumption is high among children and adolescents.

Anyaike noted that numerous studies have linked high consumption of SSB to an increased risk of tooth decay and cavities, weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and other Non-Communicable Diseases.

“Nigeria is a low and middle-income country where more than 70% of the populace pay for health